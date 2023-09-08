Bryan Bowers & Karen Mueller

media release: Join us for an evening of autoharp excellence! On September 8 Bryan Bowers and Karen Mueller will give a 7:00pm concert. Get your tickets now; advance tickets are on sale for $15, or you can get them at the door for $20. Need more autoharp in your life? You can also join Bryan & Karen for pre-concert workshops.

From his rather unglamorous beginning as a street singer, Bryan Bowers has become a major artist on the traditional music circuit. He has redefined the autoharp and is also well known as a singer-songwriter. For over five decades, Bryan Bowers has been to the autoharp what Earl Scruggs was to the five-string banjo. He presents instrumental virtuosity combined with warmth, eloquence, expression and professionalism. Karen Mueller is one of the top autoharp and mountain dulcimer players performing today. Her exciting and innovative performing style, featuring Appalachian, Celtic and contemporary music, has been applauded by critics and audiences from LA to Boston.

See these two autoharp masters on the same stage!