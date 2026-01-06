Bryan Leconte, Ulise Charlotté, Eli Wilz, Alecia Altstaetter, Aristotle Awes

Buy Tickets

Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

We’ve got a great night of laughs for you featuring:

Ulise Charlotté

Eli Wilz

Alecia Altstaetter

Headliner: Bryan Leconte

Hosted by: Aristotle Awes

We even have a fun theme...OVERDRESSED!

Come wearing sequins, scarves, boas, blazers, shoulder pads, polo with your collar popped, and glam.

Look important. Explain nothing!

Info

Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Comedy
608-213-7396
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Bryan Leconte, Ulise Charlotté, Eli Wilz, Alecia Altstaetter, Aristotle Awes - 2026-01-23 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bryan Leconte, Ulise Charlotté, Eli Wilz, Alecia Altstaetter, Aristotle Awes - 2026-01-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bryan Leconte, Ulise Charlotté, Eli Wilz, Alecia Altstaetter, Aristotle Awes - 2026-01-23 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bryan Leconte, Ulise Charlotté, Eli Wilz, Alecia Altstaetter, Aristotle Awes - 2026-01-23 20:00:00 ical