Bryan Leconte, Ulise Charlotté, Eli Wilz, Alecia Altstaetter, Aristotle Awes

We’ve got a great night of laughs for you featuring:

Ulise Charlotté

Eli Wilz

Alecia Altstaetter

Headliner: Bryan Leconte

Hosted by: Aristotle Awes

We even have a fun theme...OVERDRESSED!

Come wearing sequins, scarves, boas, blazers, shoulder pads, polo with your collar popped, and glam.

Look important. Explain nothing!