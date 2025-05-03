media release: You're invited to the inaugural bSharp String Quartet and Friends Environmental Benefit Concert! Please join us on Saturday, May 3, at 2:30 pm in Studio 4D at the MYArts Center of Madison, WI. A refreshing program featuring the works of Haydn, Dvorak, and more will be played by talented area high-school and college musicians from WYSO and UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music. Celebrate spring with music while supporting youth arts and protecting natural resources! Light, local artisanal snacks and beverages will be served afterward in a short but sweet reception. All proceeds will be donated to Clean Air Task Force, a top-notch international climate change nonprofit. If you can't make it, please consider donating... but we hope to see you there!