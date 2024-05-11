Bubble Show Matinee

× Expand Casy T. Malone Marvelous Michelle and bubbles. Marvelous Michelle

media release: Presented by Marvelous Michelle of 42ndartist Entertainment

Welcome children of all ages to the world of bubbles. Michelle is a member of the International Association of bubble Artists and she is taking over the main room at the circus space. to wow you with the amazing world of bubbles. She will teach out how to put a bubble in a bubble and yo may just end up in a bubble.

May 11, 2 pm show door open at 1:30 pm, Madison Circus Space Main Room.

Please note Photo will be taken for promotional purposes at this event. By purchasing a ticket you ok the use of your image in promotional material.