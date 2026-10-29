media release: BUBBLEGUM VOL. 5: BEACH BOUND

Presented by We Merge

We're bringing the sunshine to Crucible for one last BUBBLEGUM PARTY before Mozel trades Wisconsin winters for Florida sunshine!

For our fifth installment of Bubblegum, we're turning up the tropical vibes with a night full of dance music, pop, EDM, and all the glittery, bubbly goodness you've come to know and love.

And for the first time ever, Bubblegum is bringing you TWO shows in ONE night!

🦩 7–9 PM | The Bubblegum Variety Show

Hosted by the fabulous Anita Spanx! We're kicking off the evening with a special variety show before the dancefloor takes over!

🫧 9 PM–2am | Bubblegum Dance Party

When the variety show wraps up, we're turning up the music and keeping the party going with DJs, dancing, and all the Bubblegum energy you know and love!

Expect vendors, photo ops, LASERS, Treats by Celestial Treats, Body painting by Get Painted! And plenty of tropical, pink, glittery goodness!

This edition is extra special! Beach Bound is a farewell party and fundraiser to help Bubblegum's creator, Mozel, pack up her life (and her two kitties!) and make the move to Florida. Come dance, celebrate, and help send her off in true Bubblegum fashion!

As always, the vibes are girly, but ALL gender identities are welcome!

~ Lineup ~

To be announced!

Come make some memories with us before we say goodbye to Wisconsin!

See you on the dancefloor!

Friday, November 13, 2026

Crucible — 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI

21+ | $15 cover includes BOTH shows!

Variety Show: 7–9 PM

Dance Party: 9 PM–2