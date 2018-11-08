Bubonic Saison Beer Release

press release: In honor of our five-year anniversary, we're bringing back select beers from retirement and releasing new, innovative brews to the great beer-drinkers of Wisconsin. This week, we're releasing the first wave of Bubonic Saison in limited edition 22oz bombers. The beer will be available at 3PM. You're also invited to meet, talk to, and grab a beer with our brewers during a public talkback session at 6PM.