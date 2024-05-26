× Expand Shervin Lainez A close-up of Buck Meek. Buck Meek

$20 ($18 adv.).

media release: Buck Meek “has a way of making the details of an experience sound like poetry, conjuring a vivid scene with words as well as any 35mm could” (No Depression). This summer, Meek released Haunted Mountain via 4AD, and today announces a US tour in support of the album. Alongside the tour announcement, Meek unveils an eTown Solar Session Series, which compiles a stunning, stripped-down in-studio performance of album standouts (“Haunted Mountain,” “Didn’t Know You Then,” “Lagrimas,” and “Paradise”) alongside a captivating interview with eTown Radio Host Nick Forster.

The session — recorded in the solar-powered studio at eTown Hall in Boulder, CO — is a mere glimpse at what awaits audiences on Meek’s upcoming full-band tour. Later this month, Meek will perform at Racket in New York City, followed by a string of select dates across Asia. Meek’s North American tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver and more, with newly-announced dates in Chicago, Nashville, Washington, DC, and a slew of other performances.

WATCH BUCK MEEK’S ETOWN SOLAR SESSION SERIES

Produced by the band’s own Mat Davidson (Twain), Haunted Mountain was recorded and mixed in two weeks by Adrian Olsen, who also performed the sound manipulation via modular synthesizer that can be heard throughout the album. Davidson’s approach was to treat the live room as a sacred space – phones were left on a ledge outside and conversation about the music was reserved for the control room; the live room was only used for playing music. Since Buck’s self-titled full-length album, his band has remained consistent — Adam Brisbin (guitar), Austin Vaughn (drums), and Mat Davidson (pedal steel, bass on Buck Meek and Two Saviors). In the year or so leading up to recording Haunted Mountain, they were joined by Ken Woodward (bass) as well as Meek’s brother, Dylan Meek, who joined them for the session on piano and synths.

"[‘Haunted Mountain’ is] a serene pedal steel stunner" — Rolling Stone

“Meek updates the Nashville Telecaster textbook for the 21st century” — Guitar World

“Haunted Mountain [...] is full of songs about getting lost and finding yourself, about the pleasure of disorientation and the new perspective reorientation can bring” — Pitchfork

“A lovely fusion of twang and rock with prime songwriting that works to define the art of caring” — Associated Press