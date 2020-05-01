press release: Buckets N Boards is a hilarious and high-energy show chock full of amazing percussion, ridiculous songs, spectacular tap dancing, inventive instrumentation and a variety of musical talents! Co-Creators Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever have handcrafted a fresh and unique comedy experience for the entire family to enjoy. The show has toured the world and is currently one of the top requested headline acts for Disney Cruise Lines. Regarded as a must see show for any date night or evening out with the family, their unexpected comedy and upbeat personalities will leave you laughing for the rest of your week!