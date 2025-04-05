Bucky's Race for Rehab is a fun and inclusive 5K run/walk and 3K wheel/walk that welcomes participants of all backgrounds and abilities! Sponsored by the UW-Madison Doctor of Physical Therapy Student Organization, this event supports critical initiatives while bringing the community together for an unforgettable day. Check out the race website for more information!

Your participation helps fund vital programs and resources, including:

- New rehabilitation equipment for our Dewane Neurorehabilitative Pro Bono Clinic, providing care to individuals with neurological conditions who lack access to physical therapy.

- Donations to the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health Body Donor Ceremony, honoring selfless donors who advance student learning in anatomy labs.

- Professional development opportunities that send students to conferences and courses, offering hands-on learning and leadership experiences.

- Supplies for Global Health Trips to Belize and Peru, where PT students volunteer in local communities and make a difference for children in need.

Every sponsorship, contribution, and registration makes a meaningful impact—help us continue this incredible work!