Buddhism in Everyday Life

media release: A talk on how Buddhism works when you go beyond the meditation cushion by Sasha Rozenberg, a travel teacher and student of Lama Ole Nydahl.

$10 suggested donation

Sasha Rozenberg grew up in Russia and came to the United States in 1992. After obtaining a Ph.D. in theoretical physics, he worked in finance and eventually became a chief risk officer. He met Lama Ole Nydahl and took Buddhist Refuge in 2001. At Lama Ole’s request he has taught in Diamond Way centers since 2009. He lives in New York City with his wife and son.

The Diamond Way Buddhist Center of Madison belongs to an international, non-profit network of nearly 700 lay groups and centers of the Karma Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. The Diamond Way centers have been founded by Lama Ole Nydahl and Hannah Nydahl and are under the spiritual guidance of H.H. the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa, Trinley Thaye Dorje.