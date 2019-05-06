Buddhist Chanting

7-8:30 pm Mondays. No experience necessary, everyone is welcome! Please RSVP by Emailing or Calling 608-257-4663. Newcomers welcome at 6:45pm for introduction.

press release: The Ancient practice of Nembutsu musical chanting is a meditative spiritual practice of the Pure Land style of Japanese Buddhism. "Nem" means to visualize or to wish and "butsu" is the Buddha. While chanting we wish for the happiness and spiritual growth of everyone; our friends & family, the world, all beings.

Nembutsu creates a joyful and deeply tranquil feeling that is quite unique, and also positively affects the whole universe. We truly wish that everyone can experience this feeling.

This Chanting practice is musical Nembutsu in harmony. It also includes drumming and bowing. Music unifies everyone on a deep level, beyond borders and beyond time. The musical mantras and prayers, and sounds of the bell and drums penetrate into our Buddha nature (our true self) and unify all beings.