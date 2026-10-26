Buddhist in the West

media release: Diamond Way lecture.

Also: Oct. 30-Nov. 1: A Buddhist course at UW-Madison for those new to Diamond Way Buddhism. National courses are an essential part of how our wider sangha stays connected and grows together. This is a chance for us to meditate together, learn more deeply about our teachings and practices, and see how we can participate in our sangha's national activity.

Full course: $230

The course fee includes all lectures and all meals from Friday dinner through Sunday lunch.

Partial attendance: The registration system will automatically calculate your course fee based on the days you attend.