The Buddhist Way of Loving Kindness
Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center
Gen Kelsang Dorje at the mic.
Gen Kelsang Dorje
media release: Solve all your daily problems and ultimately end all your suffering through developing loving kindness. This mind or attitude is the supreme protection from all difficulties and pain.
In this retreat, Gen Dorje, will give teachings and guide meditations based on the NKT International Spring Festival recently held at the Manjushri Kadampa Meditation Centre in the UK. Gen Dorje is a Buddhist monk and the Resident Teacher at KMC Madison.
Everyone welcome!
Schedule:
Session 1: 10-11:15am
Session 2: 11:45am-1pm
Lunch Break: 1-2:30pm
Session 3: 2:30-3:45pm
“When we love all living beings, we have no enemies.”
– Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso
Cost: $30 (+$15 for lunch, optional)