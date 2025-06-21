The Buddhist Way of Loving Kindness

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center Gen Kelsang Dorje at the mic. Gen Kelsang Dorje

media release: Solve all your daily problems and ultimately end all your suffering through developing loving kindness. This mind or attitude is the supreme protection from all difficulties and pain.

In this retreat, Gen Dorje, will give teachings and guide meditations based on the NKT International Spring Festival recently held at the Manjushri Kadampa Meditation Centre in the UK. Gen Dorje is a Buddhist monk and the Resident Teacher at KMC Madison.

Everyone welcome!

Schedule:

Session 1: 10-11:15am

Session 2: 11:45am-1pm

Lunch Break: 1-2:30pm

Session 3: 2:30-3:45pm

“When we love all living beings, we have no enemies.”

– Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso

Cost: $30 (+$15 for lunch, optional)