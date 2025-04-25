Buddhist Wisdom for Daily Life

media release: Apply the ancient wisdom of Buddhism to improve your life in these modern times. Learn to overcome negative thoughts and live from a more peaceful place, regardless of the circumstances. Through teaching and guided meditation you’ll gain practical advice to gain mastery over your mind.

These weekly Thursday evening classes are led by Elena Marre, an experienced Kadampa teacher. Each class includes teaching and guided meditation. Everyone welcome! No previous experience needed.

$10/class (free for members).