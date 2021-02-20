ONLINE: Budget Action Workshop

media release: Governor Tony Evers released his proposal for the 2021-2023 biennial state budget, covering areas such as voting rights, healthcare, climate change, the criminal justice system and public education. Now is the time to come together to advocate for a budget that will serve all Wisconsinites so we are able to achieve COVID-19 relief, economic wellbeing and racial justice and take the necessary mitigation measures to combat the climate crisis.

Join the Wisconsin Public Education Network and the ACLU of Wisconsin this Saturday for a Budget Action Workshop to begin this important work together. They will debrief the state budget with policy experts and begin localized, action planning for every child in public schools across Wisconsin.

The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 20. You can register for the workshop here.