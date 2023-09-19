Budget Basics
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: The Urban League's free Financial Empowerment Series of workshops can help you build the budget to achieve those goals, understand and build your credit score, learn about other community resources that can help support your goals, and much more!
All sessions are free and will be held at the Urban League, 2222 S. Park Street. For more information, email vwright@ulgm.org.
Why You Should Attend
- Knowledge is Power: Understanding key financial concepts is the first step towards building wealth and securing your financial future.
- Expert Guidance: Learn from industry experts who have the knowledge and experience to guide you toward financial success.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow community members who share your commitment to financial empowerment.
- Free Catered Meal: Enjoy a scrumptious meal while you learn, network, and grow.
Info
