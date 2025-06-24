Madison Budget Engagement Event

media release: The city of Madison will be holding five public meetings this June as part of the 2026 budget process. Each meeting will focus on a key area of service: Public Works, City Administration & Facilities, Public Safety, Transportation, and Community & Economic Development. The meetings will all be held from 6 - 8 p.m. at locations across the city.

The goal of these public meetings is to provide an opportunity for you to speak directly with City staff about your ideas, concerns, and priorities for Madison’s future. You’ll also be given the latest budget information from Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke and learn more about the essential services provided to Madison residents.

Focus on Public Works

June 4 at the Central Library

Focus on City Administration & Facilities

June 11 at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center

Focus on Public Safety

June 16 at Sequoya Library

Focus on Transportation

June 18 at Pinney Library

Focus on Community & Economic Development

June 24 at The Urban League Hub