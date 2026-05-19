Madison Budget Engagement Session

media release: Madison residents are encouraged to attend three Budget Engagement Sessions this June. These public meetings will kick off the 2027 budget season and allow the community to engage with staff and elected leaders. These sessions are also an opportunity to learn more about the City Budget process and provide feedback to policymakers on priorities for Madison's future.

Each session will focus on a particular policy area and start with an open house where you can speak directly with city staff about the services each agency provides to residents. The open house portion of the meeting will be followed by a budget presentation from Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke and a Q&A with alders.

Tuesday, June 2 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Central Library

This session will feature staff and information from the Attorney's Office, Department of Civil Rights, Fire, Municipal Court, Office of Independent Police Monitor, Police, and Public Health.

Thursday, June 11 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Vel Phillips Memorial High School

This session will feature staff and information from the Assessor's Office, Clerk's Office, Engineering, Fleet Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Madison Public Library, Monona Terrace, Parks, Streets & Urban Forestry, and Water Utility.

Wednesday, June 24 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center

This session will feature staff and information from the Community Development Authority, Community Development Division, Economic Development Division, Metro Transit, Planning, Parking, and Traffic Engineering.

Resources

To request interpretation, translation or a disability-related accommodation at no cost to you, please contact City Communications Manager Dylan Brogan at dbrogan@cityofmadison.com.

Para solicitar interpretación, traducción o una adaptación especial relacionada con alguna discapacidad sin costo alguno para usted, comuníquese al dbrogan@cityofmadison.com.

如需免費提供口譯、筆譯或殘疾相關的便利服務，請聯系 dbrogan@cityofmadison.com.

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