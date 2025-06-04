Budget Listening Session with Melissa Agard

media release: As Dane County begins work on its 2026 budget, County Executive Melissa Agard outlined the significant fiscal challenges ahead in a memo to her department heads and Constitutional officers. She called for a united, community-first approach to preserving the county’s high quality of life.

“Dane County has always stepped up in the face of challenge,” Agard said. “And now, we must do it again—with resolve, with care, and with the strength of partnership.”

Despite continued population growth and a thriving local economy, Dane County is facing a projected $31 million structural budget deficit in 2026. The driving forces behind this difficult fiscal outlook include rising operational costs, ongoing state underfunding of mandated services, inflation-driven capital project expenses, and deepening uncertainty from the federal government.

“Unprecedented chaos at the federal level is directly impacting local governments like ours,” Agard explained. “Important programs, such as Medicaid and SNAP, are being targeted for cuts or unfunded mandates, leaving counties to shoulder the burden with fewer resources and little warning. That makes responsible planning all the more difficult.”

Despite the uncertainty, Agard said her top priority is protecting the core services residents rely on—public health, human services, emergency response, and environmental sustainability—while working to ensure life remains affordable for families across the county.

“As county executive, I take my responsibility as a steward of taxpayer dollars seriously,” she said. “We will not gamble with our future. We must make hard decisions now to avoid even more painful cuts down the road.”

To manage this deficit responsibly, Agard is asking county departments to submit budgets with a 4% base reduction and to refrain from requesting new staff positions or major capital projects. She emphasized the need to reevaluate existing programs for efficiency and explore creative public-private partnerships to sustain services in smarter, more cost-effective ways.

“I know how hard our employees work, and I value every single member of our county team,” Agard said. “That’s why I am committed to doing everything possible to prevent layoffs and maintain the staffing levels we need to deliver for our community.

Agard also acknowledged the long-term challenges of rising health care costs, slowing sales tax growth, and the burden of unfunded state mandates—all while many residents struggle with housing affordability

“Growth is a sign of our success, but it also brings responsibility. We must keep Dane County a place where everyone can thrive, not just the wealthy or the well-connected,” she said.

Throughout this process, Agard pledged to lead with collaboration—partnering with the County Board, with county departments, non-profit agencies, and with the community to develop a thoughtful, transparent, and fair budget.

To help inform that process, County Executive Agard will host a Budget Listening Session on Wednesday, June 4th at 5:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center. Residents are encouraged to attend and share their ideas and priorities as the county works to navigate this difficult budget period together.

“This won’t be easy,” Agard concluded. “But I believe in the Dane County Way. We listen to each other. We innovate. We act with compassion. And above all, we work together. That’s how we’ll get through this—and emerge even stronger.”