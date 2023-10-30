Budget Public Information Sessions

media release: Public Information Sessions on Budget -- 10/30 and 11/1: The city’s budget for 2024 will be debated and adopted by the Common Council in November. In addition to public comment opportunities at Council meetings, there will be two community sessions on the budget. City Finance staff will provide background information on the city’s capital and operating budget process, including highlights of the 2024 executive budget. This is a great opportunity for residents to learn more about our city’s budget. Electronic copies of budget information can be found at https://www.cityofmadison.com/finance/budget/2024-budget

Virtual community sessions on the 2024 budget will be held on Monday, October 30 and Wednesday, November 1. Both meetings will start at 5:30 PM and end at 6:30 PM. These meetings will cover the same content and will be recorded.

Please register for the meetings using the links below. Registrants will be invited to participate in a question and answer session at the end of the meeting.

Monday October 30 Registration

Wednesday November 1 Registration