media release:

Good Day, Everyone,

Our May 27 virtual Triad program is titled Budgeting Tips and Savings Strategies. It will be presented by Clare Dahl, the Financial Educator at Dane County UW Extension. Clare's presentation will offer practical tips and savings strategies to help you manage your finances and thus feel more in control of your life.

The program will begin at 10:00 AM via Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, please email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org. A printable PDF of the flyer is available here.

We hope to see you on the 27th at 10:00!

Best wishes,

Mike