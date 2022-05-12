press release: Buffalo Galaxy embarks to explore deep space with lightspeed bluegrass. Bringing a mass of energy that only time can accumulate, Buffalo Galaxy burns bright in the bluegrass universe! They released their debut album New Escape in the fall of 2020. They have been busy since their start in 2019, touring around the Midwest and Rocky Mountains. In 2021, they performed at Blue Ox Music Festival, Harmony Park Music Gardens, and the Sioux River Folk Festival. They have shared the stage with The Kitchen Dwellers, The Dead Horses, Armchair Boogie, and Julian Davis