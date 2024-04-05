Buffalo Galaxy, The MilBillies

media release: Deep Space, Light Speed, Bluegrass!

Buffalo Galaxy is where heavy hitting psychedelia meets old timin’ bluegrass. Their songwriting, patience, and personalities prove they can go deeper than your typical bluegrass band. Banjo, Mandolin, Upright Bass, and Acoustic Guitar play off each other reaching both interstellar space and a universal familiarity. Their song catalog ranges from short and sweet Bill Monroe to here and now Lil Nas X. As well as catchy originals like "Time Machine" and long renditions of Grateful Dead classics.

The MilBillies from Milwaukee opens the night.

$10 Cover