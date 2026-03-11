× Expand Samer Ghani A person standing in front of some bushes. Buffalo Nichols

media release: Carl Nichols has been releasing music under the Buffalo Nichols moniker since 2021, but his commitment to creative expression dates back to his teens. Whilst his contemporary take on the blues has taken him from the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to NPRs Tiny Desk concert series, his refusal to bend to genre expectations has seen him be embraced by audiences around the world.

In truth, his music owes as much to the traditions of the blues as it does to the fuzz and distortion of shoegaze. Following the lead of his idiosyncratic artistic desires means that Buffalo Nichols continues to confound, continues to experiment, and continues to find new audiences for his heartfelt, emotionally heavy output. Shying away from making something challenging is simply not an option - be that his personal, political lyrics or his sonic exploration missions into the void. Wherever he leads, curious minds will follow.