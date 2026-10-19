Buffalo Traffic Jam, Jack Van Cleaf

media release: Breakout folk band Buffalo Traffic Jam—Frankie Cassidy and Nathan Ross—adds new 2027 dates to their sold-out “Pictures of You Tour,” including a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on February 21, 2027.

The 2026 leg of the “Pictures of You Tour” included sold-out shows across North America and Australia, including the duo’s recent stop at Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club, where they were joined by surprise guests The Head and The Heart for a performance of the duo’s breakout single, “Fool’s Gold.” Additional sold-out dates are set across the U.K. and Europe next spring.

The tour follows the release of Buffalo Traffic Jam’s highly anticipated debut album, Pictures of You, in late July via Arista Records; stream/purchase HERE. Produced by Sam Westhoff, Carrie K, Ryan Hadlock, Joe Becker and Brian Elmquist, Pictures of You features “Fool’s Gold,” which was recently certified RIAA Gold, has amassed more than 150 million streams to date and reached #3 on the AAA radio chart.

The new 14-song collection serves as a raw and vulnerable portrait of growing older, capturing the space between nostalgia and hope for the future through the deeply personal storytelling and timeless musicianship that have become hallmarks of the band’s sound.

Critical acclaim for Pictures of You:

“a cathartic debut release that equally heals as it informs the world of the duo’s talents”—People

“infused with elements of a rustic, pared-back sound that evokes the feel of Montana’s rugged terrains, lofty mountain peaks and wide valleys.”—Billboard

“The Montana duo are country music’s most recent—and arguably most striking—example of the power of streaming and social media’s ability to create a career”—Rolling Stone

“Pictures of You creeps into your ear with catchy hooks and punchy acoustics, only for the vague yet powerful lyrics to settle in your soul, creating an incredibly touching introduction to this duo.”—Glide Magazine

“a peace-seeking and cathartic experience where chaos meets escape and stillness for anyone willing to appreciate its nuances…Buffalo Traffic Jam’s instrumental command is unequivocal as are the vocal intensities between the lead singers.”—Country Central

“Their songs unfold like well-worn tales passed down through generations, delivered with a natural authenticity that makes it seem as though they were always destined to be storytellers.” —Alt Revue

Cassidy and Ross first crossed paths in Bozeman as students at Montana State University. United by a love for storytelling and the raw beauty of acoustic sound, they began crafting music that reflects the vast landscapes of their current home state and the deeply personal experiences that shape everyday life. Following the release of their self-titled debut EP in 2024, the band has continued to build a devoted audience, making their festival debuts last year at Under The Big Sky and RedWest Festival before joining country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett on tour. Since then, Cassidy and Ross have sold out their first headline tour, earned Billboard’s March 2026 Chartbreaker title, surpassed 4.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, made their national television debut on CBS Saturday’s “Saturday Sessions”, and earned recognition from Rolling Stone, Holler, Country Central, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more.