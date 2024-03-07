Build Academy Open House

media release: Tour our Build Academy's newest house in Deerfield! Speeches will begin at 3:00 pm. This house was built from the ground up by 30 young people over the last year enrolled in Build Academy, an advanced training program for young adults ages 18-24 pursuing a self-sustaining career in the trades. Only the plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and gutter work was contracted out.

2:30-4 pm, 239 W Nelson St, Deerfield.

Special thanks to our partners County Materials, Stevens Construction, Fabick Rents, Jaeckle Distributors, Wisconsin Economic Development, and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.