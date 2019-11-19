Build and Code with LEGO Mindstorms

press release: The LEGO Mindstorms EV3 kit is an advanced LEGO kit that allows you to build REAL working robots with the included parts, sensors, and motors. Once built, they can be programmed to move about or perform a specific task. Join us on November 19 as we build five LEGO Mindstorms EV3 robots in small teams. On November 26, help finish building the robots and code the robots to move! Come to one or both sessions. No sign-up required. Because of advanced concepts, this is an ages 10+ program.