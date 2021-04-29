Build Back Better With Unions: Pass the PRO Act.

media release: Join us for a special event on Thursday, April 29, at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom with U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, labor economist and professor Gordon Lafer, workers involved in new organizing including Colectivo Coffee, and WI AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale. RSVP for our virtual rally to call on the U.S. Senate to pass the PRO Act at wisaflcio.org/mobilize.

America’s labor movement is engaging in a national week of action to pass the PRO Act, April 26-May 1. Wisconsin workers are raising our voices to call on the U.S. Senate to support working people by passing the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.