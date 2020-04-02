Build It, Badgers
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Participate in a first-ever FREE event intended to connect makers and developers of all sorts, from artists, engineers, software designers, tinkerers and more.
- Hear flash talks from makers
- Enjoy keynotes from industry and campus leaders
- Network with campus partners and innovators
9 A.M.
Welcome and Overview of Campus Prototype Building Activities
Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education, Steve Ackerman
9:15 A.M.
Panel: Building a Community of Makers
Kevin Eliceiri, Medical Physics and Morgridge Institute for Research; Rebecca Alcock, UW Makerspace; Andy Richards, D2P. Greg Keenan from WARF Accelerator will moderate.
10 A.M.
Flash Talks: Building Better Research
Featuring devices and instruments created to help an individual's or lab's research
10:45 A.M.
Coffee Break
11 A.M.
Keynote Presentation: Importance of Academic Building and Design to Industry
Tom Foo, Chief Scientist, GE Global Research
NOON
Poster Session and Lunch
* Lunch is provided to people who register by 3/23 and indicate they want lunch.
1 P.M. (COFFEE BREAK AT 2 P.M.)
Flash Talks: An Eye on the Prize
Highlighting prototypes as early stage concepts for eventual products
3 P.M.
Afternoon Keynote: The Importance of Academic Design to Global Engineering
Nirmala Ramanujam, Robert W. Carr Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke University
4 P.M.
Posters and Reception