Build It, Badgers

press release: Participate in a first-ever FREE event intended to connect makers and developers of all sorts, from artists, engineers, software designers, tinkerers and more.

Hear flash talks from makers

Enjoy keynotes from industry and campus leaders

Network with campus partners and innovators

9 A.M.

Welcome and Overview of Campus Prototype Building Activities

Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education, Steve Ackerman

9:15 A.M.

Panel: Building a Community of Makers

Kevin Eliceiri, Medical Physics and Morgridge Institute for Research; Rebecca Alcock, UW Makerspace; Andy Richards, D2P. Greg Keenan from WARF Accelerator will moderate.

10 A.M.

Flash Talks: Building Better Research

Featuring devices and instruments created to help an individual's or lab's research

10:45 A.M.

Coffee Break

11 A.M.

Keynote Presentation: Importance of Academic Building and Design to Industry

Tom Foo, Chief Scientist, GE Global Research

NOON

Poster Session and Lunch

* Lunch is provided to people who register by 3/23 and indicate they want lunch.

1 P.M. (COFFEE BREAK AT 2 P.M.)

Flash Talks: An Eye on the Prize

Highlighting prototypes as early stage concepts for eventual products

3 P.M.

Afternoon Keynote: The Importance of Academic Design to Global Engineering

Nirmala Ramanujam, Robert W. Carr Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke University

4 P.M.

Posters and Reception