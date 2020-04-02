Build It, Badgers

to Google Calendar - Build It, Badgers - 2020-04-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Build It, Badgers - 2020-04-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Build It, Badgers - 2020-04-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Build It, Badgers - 2020-04-02 09:00:00

RSVP

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Participate in a first-ever FREE event intended to connect makers and developers of all sorts, from artists, engineers, software designers, tinkerers and more.

  • Hear flash talks from makers
  • Enjoy keynotes from industry and campus leaders
  • Network with campus partners and innovators

9 A.M.

Welcome and Overview of Campus Prototype Building Activities

Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education, Steve Ackerman

9:15 A.M.

Panel: Building a Community of Makers

Kevin Eliceiri, Medical Physics and Morgridge Institute for Research; Rebecca Alcock, UW Makerspace; Andy Richards, D2P. Greg Keenan from WARF Accelerator will moderate.

10 A.M.

Flash Talks: Building Better Research

Featuring devices and instruments created to help an individual's or lab's research

10:45 A.M.

Coffee Break

11 A.M.

Keynote Presentation: Importance of Academic Building and Design to Industry

Tom Foo, Chief Scientist, GE Global Research

NOON 

Poster Session and Lunch

* Lunch is provided to people who register by 3/23 and indicate they want lunch.

1 P.M. (COFFEE BREAK AT 2 P.M.)

Flash Talks: An Eye on the Prize

Highlighting prototypes as early stage concepts for eventual products

3 P.M.

Afternoon Keynote: The Importance of Academic Design to Global Engineering

Nirmala Ramanujam, Robert W. Carr Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke University

4 P.M.

Posters and Reception

Info

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Careers & Business
608-263-2500
RSVP
to Google Calendar - Build It, Badgers - 2020-04-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Build It, Badgers - 2020-04-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Build It, Badgers - 2020-04-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Build It, Badgers - 2020-04-02 09:00:00