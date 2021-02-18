ONLINE: Build More Energy Efficient Workforce and Affordable Housing

press release: DCHI Webinar for Developers, and Community Representatives - Let's do Business!

Thursday, February 18, 2020 1:00-2:00 pm

Help reduce your community’s carbon footprint!

The National Equity Fund (NEF), Elevate Energy, PACE Wisconsin, and Slipstream, with the support of Dane County, have formed a new partnership to pilot the use of C-PACE in affordable and workforce developments that will address the lien issue many developers have discussed an obstacle to C-PACE utilization.

For developers who are unfamiliar with C-PACE, it can be used to finance clean energy and efficiency projects that can significantly reduce building operating costs. Energy and water efficiency projects such as HVAC upgrades, lighting and efficient fixtures will save and additional 20-30% on utility costs. Renewable energy projects, such as expanding rooftop solar, will also offset building electricity usage and result in even more savings.

Let's do Business!

C-PACE works, and NEF has an appetite to provide both C-PACE loans and LIHTC equity to build affordable housing, and C-PACE loans without a simultaneous LIHTC transaction, on affordable and workforce housing. C-PACE financing costs may be flexible as well.