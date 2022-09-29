Build Your Future

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Operation Fresh Start's 2022 gala will highlight our advanced-level, hands-on employment training programs that prepare young adults to begin a self-sustaining career.

5 – 6 p.m. Social Hour

6 – 6:30 p.m.  Welcome and Dinner catered by Garver Events

6:30 – 8 p.m.  Participant success stories and more information about the OFS Academies programs:

  • Build Academy: A full-time, hands-on training program for ages 18–24. Participants earn a starting wage of $15/hour while training alongside professionals in the construction industry. Includes residential and commercial construction training.
  • Conservation Academy: A full-time, hands-on training program for ages 18–24. Participants earn a starting wage of $15/hour while training alongside professionals in the conservation / land management industry. Includes work in parks, natural areas and neighborhoods throughout south-central Wisconsin.
  • Healthcare Academy: Participants receive support from Operation Fresh Start while taking a Nursing Assistant course at Madison College. Programming includes free tuition, lecture and lab, hands-on training, learning about different health careers and completing clinicals. By the end of the program, participants have the opportunity to take the state licensure exam to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA).

The program will also feature several awards:

  • Legacy Participant of the Year
  • Academy Participant of the Year
  • Leadership Award
  • Community Collaboration Award
  • Charles Jackson Transformation Award
  • Connie Ferris Bailey Cornerstone Award

