media release: The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison announced today that the 2021 in person festival at the Alliant Center has been cancelled for the second consecutive year. However, The World’s Largest Brat Fest is also very excited to announce a new and exciting alternative: Build Your Own Brat Fest. Tim Metcalfe, Brat Fest Organizer, said “Brat Fest and Johnsonville are still teaming up to bring Brat Fest to Madison! It will just look a little different in 2021.”

Brat Fest plans to provide Johnsonville Brats to participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County (based on product availability), with 100% of net proceeds benefitting local Brat Fest charities. The weekend-long brat sales will bring Brat Fest supporters through the doors of these local restaurants and sports bars helping build traffic, raise funds for local non-profits and to help folks find a safer way to kick off summer over Memorial Day Weekend 2021. Interested bars or restaurants should contact Jeff Schroeter at jeff.s@bratfest.com.

“When we cancelled the 2020 festival, we hoped that pandemic conditions would have improved enough for us to host an event in 2021. However, while we are headed in the right direction having a vaccine available, it is still not time for large, public gatherings just yet,” said Metcalfe. He continued, “Preserving the health and safety of all is of our paramount concern. With over 4,500 volunteers, thousands of musicians and over 150,000 festival-goers coming to the three-day event, we decided it would be best for everyone to cancel this year’s Alliant Center in person event, work to support our local businesses and help our charities by holding this Build Your Own Brat Fest event in 2021.”

The latest news and updates on 2021 plans for Build Your Own Brat Fest will be posted on www.bratfest.com. Announcements will also be made on Brat Fest social media channels.

The World’s Largest Brat Fest will be held May 27-29, 2022 on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. Michael Alexander, Brat Fest Music Director, said, “We plan to announce our 2022 event headliners in January.” “We want to thank our sponsors and entertainers for their continued support during these uncertain times,” added Schroeter.

About the World's Largest Brat Fest

Brat Fest has been held every Memorial Day weekend since 1983 as a fundraiser for local charities and has grown to support over 100 non-profits today. Tom and Margaret Metcalfe held the very first Brat Fest in front of their Madison, Wis., family-owned grocery store, Metcalfe's Market, with a 22” Weber Grill, a table and three chairs. It was a way for them to say "thank you" to their customers. In 2001, Johnsonville came on-board as the Official Brat for the Festival. In 2005, Brat Fest outgrew Metcalfe's parking lot and moved to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center. Over 36 years after its small parking lot start, the still-family-friendly Brat Fest features 100 free musical acts, free parking, free admission, fireworks, a carnival and of course, brats - with more than $2 million donated to local charities since 1983. For a complete list of Brat Fest programming, events, and highlights, visit www.bratfest.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (@bratfest/@bratfestoffical).

Produced by Metcalfe's Market

Metcalfe's Market is a fourth-generation, family-owned market with two locations in Madison (Hilldale and West Towne), and one in the Village in Wauwatosa. Proudly operating since 1917, Metcalfe's has been committed to sustainability for over 100 years. From creating a local food miles program featuring over 3,500 local foods to 100 percent green power and composting, Metcalfe's Market is committed to a more sustainable place where we all work, live and play. For more information on Metcalfe's Market, visit www.shopmetcalfes.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@MetcalfesMarket).

Presented by Johnsonville Sausage

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville Sausage is the No. 1 national brand of bratwurst, Italian sausage, smoked-cooked links and fresh breakfast sausage links. Johnsonville employs approximately 1,600 members. Each member takes ownership of product quality to ensure the excellence and "Big Flavor" of Johnsonville Sausage. Founded in 1945 by Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, the company remains privately owned today. www.johnsonville.com