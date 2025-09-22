Building a Black Policy Agenda

media release:For decades Black Wisconsinites have expressed a clear desire for policy that can positively impact the lives of our community to create both economic opportunity and independence. However, our community’s top priorities and critical needs have been sidelined time and time again due to shenanigans in Madison. Black Wisconsinites need fully funded public schools, affordable child care, healthcare and the general cost of living without the fear of racism or the questioning of our merits.

As members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, we believe that many Wisconsinites share many of the same concerns. This statewide tour will center Black voices in the legislative process so that we can build a Black policy agenda that bridges that gap between all corners of Wisconsin and demonstrates to our communities that this caucus is standing and fighting for you.

Members of the caucus will host four town halls in Milwaukee, Madison, Racine and Green Bay over the next two months: