Building a Brighter Tomorrow: A Case for Keeping Our Wisconsin Promise for Adequate (and Equitable) School Funding
media release:Join the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin for an in-depth conversation about how Wisconsin’s school funding system became one of the most inequitable in the nation, and what we can do to fix it.
This timely webinar will unpack the history, challenges, and future of education funding in our state, featuring insights from leading experts and local education leaders.