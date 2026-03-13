Building a Greener Madison

media release: The Madison Common Council will hold a discussion on City sustainability initiatives on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM in Room 201 of the City-County Building (and streamed on City Channel) . During this session, Sustainability Office staff will present the Sustainability Plan Progress Report, which will include a summary of the plan's development, key topics addressed, and highlights of achievements since its adoption.

In August 2024, the Madison Common Council unanimously adopted the 2024 Sustainability Plan. This plan serves as a roadmap for reducing climate pollution, preparing for and minimizing the impacts of climate change, improving environmental quality, and ensuring the health and well-being of all Madison residents. The plan outlines 24 goals organized into eight essential elements of a sustainable city, with specific actions and metrics for tracking progress:

Quality, Affordable Housing Resilient City Design and Infrastructure Renewable Energy and Decarbonization Sustainable Transportation Clean, Abundant Water Zero Waste Healthy Ecosystems Vibrant, Green Economy

Jessica Price, PhD, the Sustainability and Resilience Manager, will open the discussion by sharing the goals and actions of the Sustainability Plan, along with a one-year progress report. Additional topics and presenters include:

Farmer's Market Food Scraps Collection – Bryan Johnson, Streets Public Information Officer

Air Quality Monitoring Project – Jessica Price, Sustainability and Resilience Manager

Urban Forestry – Craig Klinke, Assistant City Forester

Efficiency Navigator Program – Jessica Price, Sustainability and Resilience Manager

Building Energy Savings Program – Gregg May, Sustainability Program Coordinator

Renewable Energy and Efficiency at City Facilities – Bryan Cooper, Principal Architect

Decarbonizing the City's Fleet – Rachel Darken, Fleet Service Superintendent

"I am thrilled to conclude my term as Common Council President with this discussion. Climate change has to be front and center in every decision we make around land use, transportation, park design, lake health, and city-wide improvements. This discussion will help my colleagues and me to understand better the progress we've made as a City, and opportunities to ensure we remain a resilient community long-term." Regina Vidaver, District 5 Alder & Council President

There will be a question-and-answer session in the middle of the discussion and again at the end. This meeting will begin at 6:00 PM in Room 201 of the City-County Building. Please note that this discussion is intended as a briefing and is not a formal Common Council meeting; therefore, no formal actions will be taken (no votes or legislation introductions, etc.). Additionally, there will be no public comment. Members of the public are encouraged to send written comments on this topic to allalders@cityofmadison.com.

The Common Council's mission is to represent the residents of Madison by promoting the safety, health, and general well-being of the community, by incorporating the following City core values: Equity, Civic Engagement, Well-Being, Shared Prosperity, and Stewardship. Visit the City of Madison Common Council website for additional information.