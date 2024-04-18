Building a Social Justice University: What Will it Take to Free Higher Education from its Current Conditions?

media release: Room L160.

This event is hosted by the Havens Wright Center for Social Justice, and is presented in collaboration with the Center for the Humanities, Center for Campus History, and the Department of Geography at UW-Madison. More information on this talk is available here.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Davarian L. Baldwin is an internationally recognized scholar, author, and public advocate. He is the Paul E. Raether Distinguished Professor of American Studies and Founding Director of the Smart Cities Research Lab at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. His academic and political commitments have focused on global cities and particularly the diverse and marginalized communities that struggle to maintain sustainable lives in urban locales. Baldwin is the award-winning author of several books, most recently, In The Shadow of the Ivory Tower: How Universities Are Plundering Our Cities and served as the consultant and text author for The World of the Harlem Renaissance: A Jigsaw Puzzle (2022). His commentaries and opinions have been featured in numerous outlets from NBC News, BBC, and HULU to USA Today, the Washington Post, and TIME magazine. Baldwin was named a 2022 Freedom Scholar by the Marguerite Casey Foundation for his work.