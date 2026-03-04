media release: Token Creek Chamber Music is pleased to be a part of a regional Chamber Music Summit being held in Madison next weekend, hosted by our national service organization CHAMBER MUSIC AMERICA.

Non-members are welcome. To reserve a seat at the summit, contact CMA: events@chambermusic.america.org

4:00pm | PANEL "Building a Thriving Arts Ecosystem"

Examine sector-wide sustainability systems and the pipelines that exist from youth arts programs to professional life.

Speakers include Coppia Concerts Artistic Director Dawn Wohn; George Tzourgras, executive director of the Wisconsin Arts Board; Bridget Fraser, former executive director of the Madison Youth Symphony Chamber Music, Meridian Arts Ensemble's Dan Grabois, and INTERWOVEN's Keiko Tokunaga.

Location: Four Winds Farm

A mixer follows at 5:30 pm and a concert by Interwoven at 7:30 pm; find more info on the concert at https://www.coppiaconcerts.com/