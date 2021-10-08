RSVP for Building an Ecosystem of Equity: Advancing Climate Justice to Protect People and Create a Prosperous Planet

media release: Exploring the Future of Ecosystem Restoration

For the 2021 fall lecture series, we explore the global movement to restore ecosystems. We will learn about international and local efforts and how environmental health and social justice intersect with restoration projects and community well-being.

Tuesday, October 12, 7–8:30 p.m.

Virtual talk: Building an Ecosystem of Equity: Advancing Climate Justice to Protect People and Create a Prosperous Planet

Dr. Jalonne L. White-Newsome, founder of Empowering a Green Environment and Economy, LLC. Dr. White-Newsome will discuss how not leading with equity and justice can contribute to degraded ecosystems, climate, and public health. She will outline seven simple principles practitioners and community leaders can follow to prevent, halt, and reverse ecosystem degradation. Free. Register by October 8.