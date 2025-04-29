media release: Level-up your gardening game this spring! Join us for the Growing Gardeners Series: Gardener’s Bootcamp. Brand new and seasoned gardeners will take away new information to grow healthier plants and design eye-catching gardens that benefit your backyard ecosystem. Sign up for the whole series or mix and match the topics that interest you!

$15 for non-members, $12 for members, $10 for Olbrich Botanical Gardens volunteers, per lecture

Building Beautiful Floral Combinations - Tuesday, April 29, 6-7:30 pm

What’s the secret to pairing your plantings for stunning vignettes and thoughtful combinations? We’ll dig into the details of flower forms, foliage shapes, and petal palettes in this hands on session to help you enhance your floral selections. Discover why certain colors naturally go together, how to combine delicate and coarse textures, and how to build a garden design that appeals to you.

Instructor: Heather Prince, Fearless Gardening

Thank you to this series' sponsor, Barbara Mathis!