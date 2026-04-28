Building Belonging in Conservation

media release:

Land Ethic Live! Where Ethics Meet Earth

Conservation spaces haven't always felt welcoming to everyone. But what if inclusion was not an afterthought, but the foundation? In this engaging, story-driven presentation, Dexter Patterson (@wiscobirder) shares how theBIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin is reimagining what conservation culture can look like. Through the lens of community birding, Dexter explores how joy, accessibility, and intentional design can break down barriers and invite more people outdoors.

Grounded in real-world experiences, this talk highlights practical strategies that organizations can implement immediately, including creating no-judgment learning environments, designing family-friendly and accessible programs, building meaningful partnerships, and prioritizing representation in outdoor spaces. From “Spark Bird” moments to large-scale community impact, this session offers a compelling case study of how an inclusive culture not only strengthens communities but also leads to better conservation outcomes.

Participants will leave with practical tools, a new perspective, and a renewed understanding that when more people feel they belong in nature, both humans and wildlife benefit.