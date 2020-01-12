Building Bridges: Portraits of Immigrants and Refugees

press release:Building Bridges is a touring photo and text exhibit that Salem is pleased to host from January 12 through February 2. It includes photographs and interviews with people who have come to the United States as immigrants or refugees from all over the world. The exhibit seeks to challenge damaging myths and stereotypes as a way to prevent bullying and encouraging respect.

The exhibit will open January 12 at 6:30 PM. At 7 PM that night, members of Madison’s Plymouth UCC will share their mission immersion experiences from their trip to the U.S./Mexico border. Other local organizations who support immigrants and refugees will also be available with information.

The exhibit will be open for subsequent viewing weekdays, November 13 through February 2, from 10 AM until noon and then again from 7 PM until 9 PM.