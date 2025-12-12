Building Community: The Story of Benjamin and Amy Butts

media release: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation Architectural Series event.

Our first program is on Wednesday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m.! At this program with Heather Bailey, learn about the family whose home is Madison’s newest designated landmark. Benjamin and Amy Butts built a life for themselves and also partnered with other early African-American leaders to build Madison’s first neighborhood for Black Americans. Located at 633 E Johnson St, the city of Madison designated this property a landmark on March 31, 2025.

Speaker Heather Bailey has served as Madison’s Preservation Planner since 2019 and has a PhD in Public History from Middle Tennessee State University. She is currently a board member for the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions. In her free time, she practices martial arts with her children.