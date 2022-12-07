Building Energy Savings: Benchmarking & Tune-Ups

press release: Did you know that 30% of carbon emissions in Madison, WI come from commercial buildings? A reliable and low-cost way to cutting emissions from commercial buildings is improving their energy efficiency, that is reducing the amount of energy needed to heat, cool, and power their operations. Energy efficiency measures save energy, reduce utility bills, and cut climate pollution.

Cities across the country are creating programs to improve building energy efficiency and achieve their climate goals. One solution under development in Madison is the Building Energy Savings Program, which would energy benchmarking and periodic tune-ups for large commercial buildings and other supporting initiatives. Join us for this Lunch & Learn to:

Understand the tools local building operators are using to track energy use, increase efficiency, save money, and reduce the carbon footprint of their buildings

Hear from the Center for Energy and Environment about Midwest cities’ implementation of benchmarking and tune up policies over the past 10 years

Gain knowledge about the program's elements so that you can help others learn about this climate solution opportunity

Lunch & Learn will include a 10-minute overview presentation, a discussion among the panelists, and an audience Q&A session.

Panelists include:

Moderator, Molly Jannis- Program Development Manager at the Center for Energy and Environment

Dr. Ian McIntosh- Program Director for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Office of Interdisciplinary Professional Programs and founder of ianTeach LLC

Anne White- Development Executive Assistant at Wangard Partners, Inc

Jill Stransky- Workplace Experience Assistant at CUNA Mutual Group

Dr. Jessica Price- Sustainability and Resilience Manager at the City of Madison