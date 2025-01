Building Indigenous Trust and Partnerships for Health

media release: We welcome you to join us for the Global Health Institute’s Global Health Webinar on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 9-10am (CST), when Carla Vigue, director of tribal relations, UW–Madison, moderates a timely conversation on Building Indigenous Trust & Partnerships for Health.

Vigue leads the discussion with Caleb McGeshick, councilman II, Sokaogon Chippewa Community (SCC); Jason Neilitz, chief information officer, SCC; Kurt Zimmerman, senior director, Biohealth Industry Partnerships, and director, Master of Science in Biotechnology Program, UW–Madison; and Lauren W. Yowelunh McLester-Davis, director of Indigenous science advocacy, Native American Center for Health Professions (NACHP), UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

