Building on Faith
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join Habitat for Humanity of Dane County for interactive, family-focused fun at the recently redeveloped, famous Garver Feed Mill!
At Habitat, we don’t offer handouts, we offer a hand up to help local families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance to build a better life through shelter. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and find out how you can get involved and try out several Habitat volunteer opportunities all in one place!
Here’s a sneak peek at some of the events in-store:
- Habitat Lego build
- Mini service project with Habitat ReStore
- Paint Little Free Libraries
- Info on how you can get more involved with Habitat
- Coupon for a $1 off at Ian's Pizza Madison
- Join our interactive advocacy campaign for affordable housing
- Toddler construction play area
This event is proudly hosted by Thrivent Financial.