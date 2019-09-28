Building on Faith

press release: Join Habitat for Humanity of Dane County for interactive, family-focused fun at the recently redeveloped, famous Garver Feed Mill!

At Habitat, we don’t offer handouts, we offer a hand up to help local families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance to build a better life through shelter. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and find out how you can get involved and try out several Habitat volunteer opportunities all in one place!

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the events in-store:

- Habitat Lego build

- Mini service project with Habitat ReStore

- Paint Little Free Libraries

- Info on how you can get more involved with Habitat

- Coupon for a $1 off at Ian's Pizza Madison

- Join our interactive advocacy campaign for affordable housing

- Toddler construction play area

This event is proudly hosted by Thrivent Financial.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2276516769345648