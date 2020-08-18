ONLINE: Building Our Everyday Resiliency Compass

press release: Tuesday, Aug. 18, noon:

Julia Yates, Director, Behavioral Health, UW Family Medicine, Internal Wellness and Resiliency program

Turns out, resiliency takes practice! In this talk, we will compassionately explore our stress response and our unique paths to building resiliency when we need it most. This will be an interactive discussion that creates a safe space for reflection, connection, and some laughter too.

Julia Yates (LCSW) is an experienced psychotherapist and teaching faculty with the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health (DFMCH). Her professional interests include integrated behavioral health in primary care, a Whole Health approach to patient care, mindfulness practices in resiliency development, and experiential learning models in teaching and public speaking. Julia is particularly fond of improvisation training which allows her to combine two of her passions, relationship centered communication and theater. Julia coordinates the DFMCH’s behavioral science curriculum, and she is the current director of the wellness and resiliency board (FamWell) for the DFMCH. Julia is an education champion for UW-Madison Integrative Health Program’s model of holistic patient care, Whole Health. Julia teaches Whole Health workshops at VA hospitals nationwide.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

