press release: The Latino Professionals Association (LPA) will host their inaugural one-day talent development conference, Building Our Legacy, at Madison College Truax Campus on Friday, November 9, 2018. The conference gives Latinx professionals the tools to build a professional development plan and for Madison-area employers an opportunity to discover diverse, skilled talent.

LPA President, Nicole Sandoval says, “Latinxs are the fastest growing workforce. They make a significant impact to our local economy and political landscape. We feel it’s critical to invest in Latinx professionals and help them create a roadmap that could potentially lead to leadership roles at their workplaces and in our communities”

The conference includes Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President, Zach Brandon, who will address attendees on the importance of investing in building individual capacity.

Tania Ibarra, LPA Board of Directors Chair adds, “We will work with attendees to identify their specific professional skills that need further development and help them come up with a plan to achieve their career goals no matter what stage they are in their careers.”

A welcome reception open to the public will take place the evening before at the Madison Club at 7pm and features award-winning filmmaker Alex Miranda Cruz. From his humble beginnings in the impoverished streets of the San Fernando Valley in California to writing and directing national ads, Alex will share his journey to building a legacy by reconnecting with a past long suppressed by centuries of colonization.

About the Latino Professionals Association of Greater Madison (LPA) The LPA of Greater Madison’s mission is to recognize and enhance the lives of Latino Professional through career growth, leadership development, civic and public engagement, and personal enrichment. Our vision is to cultivate a community that empowers Latino professionals to pursue and attain success.