from the Activist Calendar: Mon. Feb. 23 6:00 pm Ruth Culver Community Library (540 Water St. in Prairie du Sac) Building Solidarity Between Family Farmers and Farm Workers in Troubled Times – presentation and discussion with John Peck, Family Farm Defenders. According to neoliberal economists (and protofascist politicians), family farmers and farm workers should have nothing in common." But that is not true, especially if one believes in broader principles of food sovereignty and global cooperation." Family Farm Defenders has a long history of building coalitions within the labor movement, and that includes organizing with farmworkers and others across the entire food sector." We'll share some of the lessons from that work, and discuss current efforts to resist deportations and counter xenophobia in Wisconsin and elsewhere. Hosted by Indivisible Sauk Prairie and Sauk Prairie CommUNITY Acceptance Now (SP CAN). More info? eap313@gmail.com