media release: Join Alder Sean O’Brien of District 16 for an in-person public information meeting regarding the next phase of the Southeast Area Plan. Planning staff will provide an in-depth presentation on the initiative and will be available to answer questions from attendees. We encourage all residents of the Southeast area to participate!

Event Details:

Title: Building the Southeast’s Future: A Community Conversation with Alder Sean O’Brien of District 16

Date: Monday, November 17

Time: 6-7:30 pm

Location: Community Room, Fire Station 14, 3201 Dairy Drive, Madison, WI 53718

Please register in advance at www.cityofmadison.com/D16PIMNov17