media release:

Building strategic alliances in our food supply chains to support farmers, communities, and the land, August 24, 6:30 p.m., The Octagon Barn, Spring Green, Wisconsin

Sarah Lloyd will explore how the modern U.S. food supply chain has evolved to favor consolidation and large commodity producers, and what that means for farmers, communities, and regional food systems. While direct-to-consumer markets like farmers markets and CSAs are an important part of the solution, they remain a small part of the overall food economy. Lloyd will discuss opportunities for “Agriculture of the Middle,” which focuses on rebuilding markets for small and mid-scale farms through strategic alliances among farmers, processors, distributors, and retailers. The talk will highlight how individuals, institutions, and communities can help support collaborative supply chains that strengthen regional agriculture beyond the direct-to-consumer model.

Through a mosaic of personal stories, expert interviews, and scenes of math transformation in action, Counted Out shows what’s at risk if we keep the status quo.